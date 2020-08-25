ColossusXT Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $104.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001160 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,271,472,411 coins and its circulating supply is 12,230,430,584 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

