Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720,820 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

