Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,001,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $165,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 8,412,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

