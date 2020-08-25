Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,383 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 292,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UNH traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,421. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

