Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $89,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147,845. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

