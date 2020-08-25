Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,071 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $172,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,755,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. 4,717,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.