Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $498,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $345.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $345.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34.

iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

