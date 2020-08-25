Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 68,937 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $389,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.23. 1,199,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $221.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

