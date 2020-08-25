Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.93

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.00. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.