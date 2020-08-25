Comparing H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) and XpresSpa Group (NYSE:XSPA)

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of H & R Block shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H & R Block and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & R Block $2.64 billion 1.09 -$7.53 million $0.84 17.70 XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 3.77 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H & R Block and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & R Block 0 5 3 0 2.38 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

H & R Block currently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.62%. Given H & R Block’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe H & R Block is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Risk and Volatility

H & R Block has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H & R Block and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & R Block -0.29% -1,927.00% 4.31% XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Summary

H & R Block beats XpresSpa Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

