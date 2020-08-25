Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $354,889.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,591,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,584 shares of company stock worth $1,774,845. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Compass Diversified by 32.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 287,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 84.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 193,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 560.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

