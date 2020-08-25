Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.77. Compugen has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Compugen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

