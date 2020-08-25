Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,025 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 560.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,557,000 after acquiring an additional 918,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $102.44. 494,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

