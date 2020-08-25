Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,827 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $59,077,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,018. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

