Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 37.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,262,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,524 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,219 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 133,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

