Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $829,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

CL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. 203,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,608. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $79.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

