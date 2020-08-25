Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,359. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

