Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 519.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 704,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

