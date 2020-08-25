Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 733,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 709,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,968,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.