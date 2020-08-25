Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 90,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,755. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.