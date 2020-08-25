Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,008 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,701,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,934,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 847,919 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

