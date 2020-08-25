Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $234,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 128,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 389,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

