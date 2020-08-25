Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.94. 67,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

