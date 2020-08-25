Concentric Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,532 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,190 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,944 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,491,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 602,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,231. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

