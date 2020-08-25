Concentric Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

