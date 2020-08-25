Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,280 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in American Express by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $168,977,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $98.97. 217,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

