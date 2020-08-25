Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 92,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

