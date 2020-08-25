Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,470. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $217.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

