Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 127,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,412. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

