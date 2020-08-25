Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,663,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.06. 50,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.57. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $309.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

