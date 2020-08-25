Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 180,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

