ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

NYSE:COP remained flat at $$38.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 151,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

