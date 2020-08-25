Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

