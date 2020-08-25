Constellation (DAG) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and $535,508.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.91 or 0.05613150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.