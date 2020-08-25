Content Value Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $282,060.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $282,060.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01669365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00188143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

