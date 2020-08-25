Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $8.40. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 931,962 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 9.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

