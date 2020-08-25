Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.