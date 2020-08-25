CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 1.58% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDO. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO remained flat at $$26.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 130,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,748. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

