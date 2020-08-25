CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 13,211 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,631 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $2,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

