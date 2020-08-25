CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 43,475 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. 5,046,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,975. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

