CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 4,422 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of Welltower worth $27,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after purchasing an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

WELL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,711. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

