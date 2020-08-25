CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $21.77 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,959 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.99% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

