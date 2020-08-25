CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $5.61 Million Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 682,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

