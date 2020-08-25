CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 1.55% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM remained flat at $$25.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.