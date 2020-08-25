CORDA Investment Management LLC. Invests $1.09 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.