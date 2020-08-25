CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 139,804 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $23,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,008 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,701,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,934,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 847,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of BK traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 4,094,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

