CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 18,009 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.15% of Cna Financial worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cna Financial by 46.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 171,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cna Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 775.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 26,318.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 101,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 99,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,259,237.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 564,430 shares of company stock worth $17,946,911. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

