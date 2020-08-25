CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 34,705 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 1.42% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 128,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 146,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

