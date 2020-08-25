CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.19. 818,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,698. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

