CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. 4,379,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $112.28.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

